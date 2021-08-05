Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,053 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 109.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 81.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth $271,000.

UOCT traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,101. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $27.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.67.

