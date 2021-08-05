Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.78 EPS

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.78), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 0.02%.

PKOH traded up $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $26.37. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Park-Ohio has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The company has a market cap of $331.68 million, a PE ratio of -849.05 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.77.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PKOH shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Park-Ohio from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $202,886.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,260 shares in the company, valued at $474,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.