Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 9.87%.

Shares of NASDAQ GLDD traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.57. The company had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.37 million, a PE ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

