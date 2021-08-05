Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.70.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Get Life Storage alerts:

In other news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $162,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,523,034.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Life Storage by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 25,504 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth $3,949,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth $1,119,000. Gillson Capital LP grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 39.1% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 150,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 42,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 15.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LSI traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,172. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.66. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $63.99 and a 12-month high of $120.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.35.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 26.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Life Storage will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.56%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.