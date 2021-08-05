Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Increased to $79.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $65.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.74% from the company’s current price.

RVLV has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

Shares of RVLV opened at $71.34 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $74.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.79.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 60,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $4,339,033.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,106.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $10,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,018,536 shares of company stock worth $119,326,127. 51.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 720.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,299,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,379,000 after buying an additional 1,140,938 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth $22,934,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Revolve Group by 2,756.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 575,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,857,000 after buying an additional 555,350 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Revolve Group by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,215,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,624,000 after buying an additional 505,460 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Revolve Group by 227.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,275,000 after buying an additional 496,665 shares during the period. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

