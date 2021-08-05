Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Increased to $79.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $65.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.74% from the company’s current price.
RVLV has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.
Shares of RVLV opened at $71.34 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $74.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.79.
In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 60,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $4,339,033.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,106.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $10,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,018,536 shares of company stock worth $119,326,127. 51.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 720.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,299,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,379,000 after buying an additional 1,140,938 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth $22,934,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Revolve Group by 2,756.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 575,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,857,000 after buying an additional 555,350 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Revolve Group by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,215,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,624,000 after buying an additional 505,460 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Revolve Group by 227.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,275,000 after buying an additional 496,665 shares during the period. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Revolve Group Company Profile
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
