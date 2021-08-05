Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on RL. OTR Global raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.71.

RL opened at $123.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.05. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $64.08 and a 1 year high of $142.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,236,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RL. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8,297.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 912,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,347,000 after purchasing an additional 901,192 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,911,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at $73,427,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 576.4% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 673,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,995,000 after purchasing an additional 574,252 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,809,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

