ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ALE traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.65. The stock had a trading volume of 386 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,996. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.64. ALLETE has a 1 year low of $49.91 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.22%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. ALLETE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

