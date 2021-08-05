Xperi Holding Co. (XPER) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Xperi has decreased its dividend by 37.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.69. Xperi has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.24.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.14. Xperi had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 13.32%. Research analysts forecast that Xperi will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $153,776.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,016.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XPER. Zacks Investment Research cut Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet cut Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

