Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Hits New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $25.89 and last traded at $26.09, with a volume of 440 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.

Specifically, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $164,559.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 43,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $1,413,686.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STOK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Stoke Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $968.72 million, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 0.29.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STOK. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1,878.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 205,971 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $5,854,000. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,644,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,543,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $3,087,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 173.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 69,010 shares in the last quarter.

About Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

