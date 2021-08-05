G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $38.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.72, but opened at $16.04. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. G1 Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.32, with a volume of 4,664 shares trading hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

In related news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $597,000.00. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,000 over the last three months. 14.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,764,000 after purchasing an additional 255,314 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $14,474,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.44. The stock has a market cap of $672.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.95% and a negative net margin of 159.11%. As a group, analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

