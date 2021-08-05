TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.24 Million

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will announce sales of $3.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.00 million and the highest is $3.54 million. TG Therapeutics reported sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8,000%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $19.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $44.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $100.12 million, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $178.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14,271.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.04%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TGTX. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGTX traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,744. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.65. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

