Darwinia Network (RING) Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.91 Million

Darwinia Network (CURRENCY:RING) traded up 34.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 5th. Over the last week, Darwinia Network has traded 66.6% higher against the US dollar. Darwinia Network has a total market capitalization of $28.91 million and approximately $26.70 million worth of Darwinia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Darwinia Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0640 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,962.31 or 1.00057318 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00033276 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006340 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00071502 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000843 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00012033 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Darwinia Network Profile

RING is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2016. Darwinia Network’s total supply is 2,058,420,924 coins and its circulating supply is 451,602,954 coins. Darwinia Network’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork . The official website for Darwinia Network is darwinia.network . Darwinia Network’s official message board is medium.com/@DarwiniaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Darwinia Network is an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. “

