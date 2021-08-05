$43.09 Million in Sales Expected for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) will report $43.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.09 million to $44.09 million. BlackRock TCP Capital posted sales of $42.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year sales of $169.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $168.21 million to $170.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $175.03 million, with estimates ranging from $173.83 million to $176.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 109.65%.

TCPC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock TCP Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

NASDAQ TCPC traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.04. 304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,932. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $811.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 76,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,857,000. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,776,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 35,904 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 412,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. 30.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

