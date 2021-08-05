Achain (ACT) Trading Up 16.8% This Week

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Achain has a total market cap of $9.11 million and $2.35 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Achain has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00061072 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00094762 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00016716 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $375.16 or 0.00963438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00097968 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Achain’s official website is www.achain.com . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

