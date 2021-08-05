Mist Price Up 14.2% This Week (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One Mist coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000619 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mist has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Mist has a total market capitalization of $13.41 million and $20.12 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00061877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00016956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $377.50 or 0.00982168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00098407 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00044321 BTC.

Mist Coin Profile

Mist (MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

