Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings. Dyadic International posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dyadic International.

Shares of Dyadic International stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,153,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.43 million, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of -0.01. Dyadic International has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $9.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58.

In other Dyadic International news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 23,000 shares of Dyadic International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $85,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 44,000 shares of Dyadic International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $173,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 275,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,105 in the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DYAI. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyadic International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 400.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 42,277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dyadic International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after buying an additional 34,493 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dyadic International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 27,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

