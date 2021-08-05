Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) is Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s 3rd Largest Position

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,194 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $16,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 21,932 shares during the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 155,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,126,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,650,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,940. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.81. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $94.78.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.