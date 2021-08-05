Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 32,161 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,161 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $13,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACWI. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.10. The stock had a trading volume of 21,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,182. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $103.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.78.

