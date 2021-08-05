National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 5.16%.

NYSE NSA traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,737. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.15 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

