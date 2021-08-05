Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $529,000 Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in ViacomCBS by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 112.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 54.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIAC. Macquarie raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $38.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.01. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

