TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Announces Earnings Results

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. TopBuild updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $213.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TopBuild has a one year low of $135.86 and a one year high of $235.50. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of research firms have commented on BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.25.

In other news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $1,154,013.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

