Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.67

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.67 and last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 10049 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

HIMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.90.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.74 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $46,216.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 22,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $267,253.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,571.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,280 shares of company stock valued at $3,498,737. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,538,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,201,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,923,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth $25,260,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth $19,274,000. Institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.