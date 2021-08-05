Textron (NYSE:TXT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE TXT traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Textron has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $72.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.92.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Textron will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Textron from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Textron has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

