Frax (FRAX) Hits Market Cap of $263.10 Million

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. During the last seven days, Frax has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Frax coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002604 BTC on exchanges. Frax has a market capitalization of $263.10 million and approximately $9.04 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00048981 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00102133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00145389 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,677.70 or 0.99519540 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002745 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.78 or 0.00851109 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 259,989,235 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

