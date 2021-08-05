Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Sets New 1-Year High at $90.40

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $90.40 and last traded at $89.78, with a volume of 2009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BOOT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.10 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 2.94.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $1,691,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total value of $3,782,311.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,497.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,581 shares of company stock worth $10,655,422. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Boot Barn by 409.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 3,254.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000.

About Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

