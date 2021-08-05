Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $56.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $69.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $57.44 target price on Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.68.

Cardinal Health stock traded down $7.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.66. 133,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 217.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 328.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

