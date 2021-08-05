ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Gap Down to $372.57

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $372.57, but opened at $356.69. ANSYS shares last traded at $365.41, with a volume of 3,681 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.86.

Get ANSYS alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.83, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $347.38.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,625 shares of company stock valued at $556,200 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ANSYS by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANSS)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.