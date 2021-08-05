ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Gap Down to $372.57

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $372.57, but opened at $356.69. ANSYS shares last traded at $365.41, with a volume of 3,681 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.86.
The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.83, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $347.38.
In related news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,625 shares of company stock valued at $556,200 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ANSYS by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ANSYS Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANSS)
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
