Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Gap Down to $15.23

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.23, but opened at $14.11. Alphatec shares last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 4,397 shares traded.

ATEC has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.70.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.09% and a negative return on equity of 121.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphatec news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $57,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,200 shares in the company, valued at $520,556. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Pelizzon bought 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 268,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,764.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,490,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,201,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,916 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,677,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 7,934.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,019,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,042,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

