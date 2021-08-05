Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Shares Gap Up to $14.31

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.31, but opened at $14.99. Vonage shares last traded at $15.06, with a volume of 6,664 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Vonage in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vonage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.72.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.85, a P/E/G ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Vonage’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,438,113 shares in the company, valued at $126,824,838.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter worth about $1,145,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

