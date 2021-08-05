Offshift Price Reaches $1.45 on Exchanges (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. In the last week, Offshift has traded up 28.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Offshift coin can now be bought for $1.45 or 0.00003738 BTC on major exchanges. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $5.37 million and approximately $112,887.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,883.39 or 1.00048780 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00033314 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006274 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00070871 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000851 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00012054 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,700,000 coins. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

