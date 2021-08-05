Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 235 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $364,127,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,281,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $370,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,324 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 23.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $330,344,000 after purchasing an additional 892,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oracle by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $781,305,000 after purchasing an additional 755,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $111,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,119,377,651.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,675,000 shares of company stock worth $447,896,000 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $89.85. 38,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,391,524. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $91.20. The stock has a market cap of $250.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.38.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

