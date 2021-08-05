Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Sells 4,232 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,232 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.45, for a total transaction of $1,601,600.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,607.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Anshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Thursday, July 1st, Anshul Sadana sold 4,234 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.13, for a total transaction of $1,541,726.42.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Anshul Sadana sold 4,234 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $1,440,152.76.

On Friday, May 28th, Anshul Sadana sold 7,857 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total transaction of $2,673,029.97.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Anshul Sadana sold 2,345 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $792,844.50.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $382.12 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.96 and a 1 year high of $384.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.69. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.