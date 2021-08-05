Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Sells 4,232 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,232 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.45, for a total transaction of $1,601,600.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,607.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Anshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 1st, Anshul Sadana sold 4,234 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.13, for a total transaction of $1,541,726.42.
- On Thursday, June 3rd, Anshul Sadana sold 4,234 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $1,440,152.76.
- On Friday, May 28th, Anshul Sadana sold 7,857 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total transaction of $2,673,029.97.
- On Wednesday, May 26th, Anshul Sadana sold 2,345 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $792,844.50.
Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $382.12 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.96 and a 1 year high of $384.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.69. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.15.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.