1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,122 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 70,411 shares.The stock last traded at $45.56 and had previously closed at $44.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.30.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. 1st Source had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 11.25%. On average, analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.85%.

In related news, CFO Andrea G. Short sold 2,200 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $109,934.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,112.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.34 per share, for a total transaction of $108,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRCE. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in 1st Source by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in 1st Source by 278.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in 1st Source during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1st Source Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

