Alaska Permanent Capital Management Has $38.30 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 670,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,368 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 3.4% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $38,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,135,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,826,000 after purchasing an additional 232,480 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 637,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,402,000 after acquiring an additional 31,176 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.3% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 429,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,502,000 after acquiring an additional 208,251 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $21,614,000. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% during the second quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 277,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,825,000 after acquiring an additional 25,323 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,992. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $58.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

