Cigna (NYSE:CI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 43,672 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,759,725 shares.The stock last traded at $206.52 and had previously closed at $231.48.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CI. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.81.

Get Cigna alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.32. The firm has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total value of $16,203,542.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,342,948.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,042 shares of company stock worth $18,092,013. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.