Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Stock Price Up 8%

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) rose 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.46 and last traded at $57.46. Approximately 1,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 390,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.18.
PBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.89.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.0% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 35,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:PBH)
Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.
Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.