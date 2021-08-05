Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Stock Price Up 8%

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) rose 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.46 and last traded at $57.46. Approximately 1,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 390,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.18.

PBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.89.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.0% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 35,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

