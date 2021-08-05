TenX Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.62 Million (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last week, TenX has traded 38% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TenX coin can currently be bought for $0.0672 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TenX has a market capitalization of $13.80 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00061566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00016740 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.41 or 0.00971090 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00098136 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00044192 BTC.

TenX is a coin. It launched on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

