Analysts Expect ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ClearSign Technologies’ earnings. ClearSign Technologies also posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 21st.

On average, analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.17) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ClearSign Technologies.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.29 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLIR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of CLIR stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63. ClearSign Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The company has a market cap of $111.15 million, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

