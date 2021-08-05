Zacks: Brokerages Expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $644.43 Million

Analysts forecast that ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) will announce $644.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $627.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $663.00 million. ITT posted sales of $514.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.34 million. ITT had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITT. initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in ITT in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the first quarter valued at $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in ITT by 36.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in ITT during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITT traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,437. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 115.61, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.69. ITT has a 12 month low of $57.13 and a 12 month high of $101.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

