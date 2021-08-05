WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $78.95

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.95 and last traded at $78.91, with a volume of 523 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.77.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEDJ. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the first quarter worth about $91,000.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

