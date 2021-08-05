Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th.

Apollo Global Management has raised its dividend by 24.9% over the last three years.

NYSE APO opened at $61.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.28. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $64.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. The business had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard bought 2,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $122,484.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $121,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,872,899 shares of company stock valued at $109,664,187 in the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

