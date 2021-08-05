NatWest Group plc Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Friday, September 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

NatWest Group stock opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. NatWest Group has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.49.

NWG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NatWest Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.52.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NatWest Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 110,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. 0.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

