Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,140 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

VOE stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,007. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.50. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.09 and a 52 week high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

