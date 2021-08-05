Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Acquired by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises 1.2% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.82. The company had a trading volume of 949 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,106. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.79.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.