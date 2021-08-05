Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Option Care Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of OPCH stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.47. 27,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,766. Option Care Health has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 406.88 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.75.

In other Option Care Health news, CEO John Charles Rademacher bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $164,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Shapiro bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $40,825.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,825. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938 in the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OPCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Option Care Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Option Care Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.44.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

