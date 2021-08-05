Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ichor had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 5.94%. Ichor updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.900-$1.060 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.90-1.06 EPS.

ICHR stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,606. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.54. Ichor has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 2.29.

ICHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen increased their price target on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ichor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,683,598.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,249,962.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $561,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,960 shares of company stock worth $5,132,994. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

