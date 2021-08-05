Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,271 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000.

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.93. 52,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,253,971. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.38. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $21.31.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

