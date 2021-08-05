Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 33,366 Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.18% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at $669,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $1,260,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA NJAN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.28. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,993. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $36.89 and a 52-week high of $41.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.54.

