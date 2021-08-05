Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Has $7.72 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,157,264 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.79. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.