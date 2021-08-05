Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 32.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 701,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,917,000 after acquiring an additional 169,997 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 13,047 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 144,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,969,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.54. The stock had a trading volume of 34,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,167. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.22 and a 52 week high of $174.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.52.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

